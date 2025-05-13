The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Emmanuel Sitima has been arrested and currently detained at the Avondale Police Station.

Sitima was arrested yesterday after he accompanied lawyers who were representing the 6 University of Zimbabwe (UZ) students arrested earlier, for demonstrating on campus.

They were demanding better pay and fair working conditions for their lecturers.

Apparently, the six students namely, Chairperson Narshon Kohlo, SG Tafadzwe Katsande, Blessing Mtisi, SG Tawananyashe Hove, Nodesha Maingehama and Spokeperson Tariro Mtukura has since been released after paying fines.

By time of publishing, Sitima was still detained without charge.

Speaking earlier on, Sitima vowed to support the lecturers’ cause.

“Our fight isn’t over! We’ll keep demanding fair remuneration for lecturers & value for our tuition & accommodation fees.

“The strike affects us all. Students won’t back down,” he said.

Zwnews