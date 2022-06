The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) has dumped Citizens Coalition for Change CCC president Nelson Chamisa for ZANU-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

ZINASU incoming president Allan Chipoyi said it is worrying that Chamisa wants to ride on students’ issues to achieve his own political ends.

Meanwhile, over the years, ZINASU leaders have been on the receiving end of state brutality.

Police have arrested and tortured students leaders whenever they protest against the government.

