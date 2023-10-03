THREE Zinara revenue officers, stationed at Eskbank tollgate on the Harare-Bindura highway, appeared in court yesterday charged with fraud after they came up with a parallel system that diverted toll fees to them.

Bettie Tariro Nzuma, Kumbirai Marume and Brendon Mutongerwa appeared before magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

The court heard that the three connived with other accomplices, who have been arraigned in connection to the case, in July to steal toll fees from Zinara using a 10-10 Technologies Information system.

A technician from 10-10 Technologies, illegally installed booms to override the Zinara system.

After the installation of the illegal system, which would bypass the normal operating system, the trio and their accomplices collectively received tolling funds from the motoring public purporting that the funds would be channelled to Zinara yet in actual fact converting the funds to their own use.

The offence was discovered through CCTV footage, leading to their arrest.

The three were released on US$150 bail each.

Pardon Dziva prosecuted.

state media