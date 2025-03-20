Roads agency the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (ZINARA) which collects toll fees says it disbursed ZWG 4.7 billion and 1.9 million litres of fuel to local authorities in 2024 for roadworks.

About 63 of 94 local authorities used up their allocations: Kariba 152%, Harare 95%, Bulawayo 71%, Chinhoyi 9%, Chegutu 33% and Bikita 38%.

Meanwhile, ZINARA has announced a remarkable 147% increase in road maintenance funding for 2025.

This would see the road authority allocating ZWG11.6 billion as first-quarter disbursements to address extensive road repairs across the country.

Zwnews