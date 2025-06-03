The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) is set to introduce a retirement package to its members; offering early payouts six months before retirement.

According to the body which is a professional association for nurses in Zimbabwe established in 1980 the move is to help members kickstart personal projects and ensure financial stability.

ZINA membership is derived from all sectors in Government, Local authority, private sector, mission,councils and student nurses.

These may be practising and non-practicing, retired and honoraria.

Full member should be Registered General Nurses, State Certified Nurses and Primary Care Nurses registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

Associate members consist of Nurse Aides and Student Nurses in training and indexed to the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

ZINA also offers legal support to its members through specialised lawyers who assist with work related hearings and unfair dismissal cases.

Zwnews