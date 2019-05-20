ZIMTA Dumps ZCTU…Calls It an MDC Affiliate

Having a membership of more than 44 000, the Zimbabwe Teachers Association (ZMTA) has pulled out of the umbrella Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) citing the latter’s alleged dabbling in opposition politics.

This was confirmed by ZIMTA CEO Sifiso Ndlovu in an interview with State media.

“Zimta has been pursuing an ideology of non-partisan political activities. In our view, it would be improper for a teacher who by heart and commitment does not believe in partisan politics to be dragged into opposition politics. He added, “The decision to pull out was made by our national executive meeting, although it has not been formally communicated.” Ndlovu said “any workers movement that becomes an appendage of a political movement will not survive”. “It becomes captured and an embodiment of that political party,” he said.

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has been boasting about his party often “suckling” from “our mother”, ZCTU in a euphemism for following the ZCTU precedence.

Recently, he said that his party would maintain three vice presidents, drawing a template from ZCTU which has four VPs.

-Herald