The Zimbabwe Statistical Agency (ZimStats) has condemned renowned world economist Professor Steve Hanke, who regularly calculates Zimbabwe’s inflation figures which in most cases contradicts the one released by the Government of Zimbabwe.

The body reportedly claims that Hanke wanted to be employed as an consultant in Zimbabwe after the coming of the Second Republic.

Apparently, Hanke runs a Currency Watch list where he calculates inflation around the world and publishes his findings.

