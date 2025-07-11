The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) has urged the public to be wary of scammers who are circulating fake recruitment advertisements and SMS notices titled ‘ZIMSTAT Recruitment Scheme’ on social media.

ZIMSTAT said that all its job vacancies are officially published only on its official website and through verified channels.

ZIMSTAT’s public relations and communications said department in a statement: “ZIMSTAT wishes to alert the public and all stakeholders that a fraudulent recruitment notice titled ‘ZIMSTAT Recruitment Scheme’ is currently circulating online.

“This notice is false and unauthorised. ZIMSTAT has not issued any such recruitment advertisement, and the agency urges everyone to disregard and report any suspicious communications claiming to be from ZIMSTAT regarding job offers or recruitment.

“Interested applicants should always verify recruitment information directly through ZIMSTAT’s official platforms to avoid falling victim to scams or fraud.

“The agency is committed to transparency and fairness in its recruitment processes and will never request payment or personal financial information as part of job applications.”

Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and cautious when encountering unsolicited job offers or recruitment messages, especially those requesting upfront fees or sensitive personal data.

ZIMSTAT said any suspicious recruitment activity should be reported immediately to the relevant authorities for investigation.

It reiterated its commitment to providing accurate statistical information and official updates through trusted and secure communication channels.

The agency thanks the public for their cooperation in helping to combat fraudulent schemes that undermine trust and exploit job seekers.

The Herald