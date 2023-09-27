The Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) Director General, Taguma Mahonde has been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over corruption allegations.

This follows a series of media reports exposing him in suspected graft activities and corporate mis-governance.

ZACC spokesperson Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane confirmed the development.

“Director General of Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency, Taguma Mahonde has been arrested by ZACC for fraud. Investigations are still ongoing,” she said.

Mahonde has recently made headlines for wrong reasons for allegedly taking part in questionable activities.

According to reports, one instance has something to do with his acquisition of a Toyota Land Cruiser worth US$28,000 for a mere US$300 after serving in his position for only three years.

The transaction was authorized by Davison Mhaka, the Managing Director of the Central Mechanical Equipment Department (CMED), a government department.

In March this year, ZACC launched a probe on Mahonde’s activities after a host of allegations.