The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has announced that the June 2024 Ordinary and Advanced Level examination results are out.

ZIMSEC Board Chair Professor Paul Mapfumo revealed this in an address to the media this morning. The results were released at 10 am this morning.

Professor Mapfumo said:

“The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council board and management would like to advise the nation of the release of the 2024 June Advanced and Ordinary Level examination results. With effect from today, August 6, 2024, at 12 p.m., Advanced and Ordinary Level examination candidates’ results will be accessible to all candidates and authorised personnel through the ZIMSEC portal accessed through the ZIMSEC website—www.zimsec.co.zw.

“Please take note that this portal will be open for five days only. Heads of examination centres will be able to collect the results for their respective schools or centres from our regional offices on Wednesday, 7 August 2024.”

Professor Paul Mapfumo added that the performance of the O Level students improved notably. The O Level students who sat for the June 2024 examinations achieved a pass rate of 4.44%, a significant increase from the 0.46% pass rate recorded in June last year.