The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) has announced that Grade Seven results for the 2021 examinations are out.

The ZIMSEC online portal – www.zimsec.co.zw – will start showing the results today, while schools will be able to start collection from Monday.

According to ZIMSEC, the total number of candidates who sat for the 2021 Grade 7 examinations was 325 573, which is a 0.6% decrease from the 2020 entry of 327 559.

This year’s pass rate was 41.3%, an increase of 4.02% from last year’s pass rate of 37.11 per cent.

