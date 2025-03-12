The country’s only cable maker, Cafca, registered 23 percent sales volume growth in the December 2024 quarter.

This was mainly pushed by sales of aluminium cables used in power transmission.

Cafca sells cables to the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority and miners, many of whom are shifting to solar energy.

Utilities and commercial business grew 187 and 83 percent respectively.

However, Cafca is also has not been spared by the impact of the retail crisis.

In its report, Cafca said formal retail sales fell 25% due to rising informalisation.

CAFCA is the sole cable manufacturing company in Zimbabwe, established in 1947 and is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, Johannesburg Stock Exchange and London Stock Exchanges.

CAFCA is part of CBi Electric African Cables (RSA), which in turn is owned by Reunert Limited of South Africa.

CAFCA’s primary market is Zimbabwe although the organisation has made active exports footprint in Malawi, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, South Africa, Zambia and Botswana.

Zwnews