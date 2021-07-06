Photo for illustration purposes

A local online investigative news platform says Zimbabwe’s 5 Brigade, known for the ruthless massacres during Gukurahundi in which it killed at least 20 000 unarmed civilians – could soon be deployed to Mozambique.

According to the Newshawks the ‘planned’ deployment is for them to help Mozambique fight Islamic insurgents marauding through the northern gas-rich Cabo Delgado region.

Following the recent SADC Exraordinary Summit, which recommended for the deployment of a regional force, Zimbabwe which reportedly had a special force on standby after the Palma killings is said to be contemplating sending in the 5th Brigade.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record saying the country stands ready to help Mozambique.

Mnangagwa says a disturbance in one regional country is an attack to all.

Apparently, some regional countries are seemingly hesitant in helping Mozambique deal with the insurgents.

Meanwhile, reports are also that the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi prefers Zimbabwe and Angola to send troops.