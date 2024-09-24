Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority (ZimParks) says the country’s ivory stocks storage facilities are now full to the extent that they don’t know what to do.

ZimParks DG, Dr Fulton Mangwanya said the country will however not hesitate to kill some more elephants to its starving citizens and for the sake of the ecosystem.

“We have over 100 tonnes of ivory because of natural mortality and management of elephants whose numbers continue to rise.

“The situation that I have right now is that the vault is full of ivory.

“I don’t know what to do with it, but all I’m promising is I will not hesitate to take down the elephants for the sake of the habitat and the people who are dying of hunger because of climate change,” said ZimParks Director General.

Zimbabwe maintains that its elephant population is growing rapidly at between 5% to 8% per year, a rate it says is unsustainable.

Zimbabwe says it desperately needs the funds from the sales of the ivory to manage its elephant population, which it says has grown to a “dangerous” size.

Zimbabwe’s estimated 100,000 elephants are double the carrying capacity of its national parks, say parks officials.

The overcrowded elephants are destroying the trees and shrubs that are vital for them and other wildlife.

Of late, the government indicated that it is going to kill some elephants to feed the people.

Ivory has had many uses over the years.

Due to its porous and malleable nature, it can be used to craft a number of items.

These might be everyday objects such as tools, jugs, and tableware. However, ivory is most often used as a status symbol and is therefore reserved for luxury goods rather than necessities.

Zwnews