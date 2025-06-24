The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has set an ambitious revenue target of US$7.2 billion for this year.

The Authority says it will leverage on expanded audit coverage, automation of customs processes, advanced technologies such as drone surveillance, and digitisation of domestic taxes through TaRMS & FDMS.

This is aimed at strengthening compliance and promoting revenue collection.

Supported by an expected 6% economic growth and stabilising macroeconomic conditions, Zimra is confident of meeting this target after surpassing its 2024 revenue goal by 10.26%.

NewZWire