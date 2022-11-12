File photo for illustration purpose only

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) says the traffic build-up currently being experienced at the Forbes Border Post is due to a huge rise of outbound and inbound trucks.

In a statement, the authority said steps are being taken to ensure clearance of traffic.

The statement reads:

TRAFFIC BUILD-UP AT FORBES BORDER POST

The inbound trucks are mainly transporting agricultural inputs and other commercial products for the festive season while the outbound trucks are carrying exports from our country and other consignments from countries in the north.

Due to the short distance between Beira in Mozambique and the Chirundu One Stop Border Post, countries in the north now tend to prefer Forbes Border Post for their exports and imports destined for and from the eastern markets.

The current traffic build-up at Forbes Border Post is however under control and measures have been activated to ensure speedy clearance of outbound and inbound traffic.

ZIMRA remains committed to the facilitation of trade and travel.

Zwnews