THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) says it is firmly on course to achieve its 2025 annual net revenue target of US$7,2 billion, having collected US$3,21 billion by mid-year, surpassing the half-year target of US$3,13 billion.

Zimra Commissioner-General Regina Chinamasa revealed the figures last week while appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion at new Parliament Building.

The committee, chaired by Dr Energy Mutodi, engaged the revenue authority on a range of fiscal, policy and implementation issues affecting national revenue collection.

Chinamasa attributed the strong revenue performance to improved compliance and the sustained implementation of strategic initiatives such as the Block Management System and post-clearance audits.

“We are witnessing encouraging compliance trends in the informal sector, thanks to the Block Management System introduced in 2024,” she said.

“Our regional kiosk facilities are empowering SMEs without access to digital platforms and ensuring inclusivity in our tax net.”

Chinamasa said Zimra is targeting a tax-to-GDP ratio of 18 percent by end of this year.

However, she noted that the recently rebased GDP statistics for 2024 showed a lower ratio for the previous year

“In line with sentiments from key development partners, tax collections should rise following the increase in GDP,” she added.

She also raised concerns over funding constraints for digitalisation, outdated legislation affecting wealth tax implementation and the urgent need to modernise customs infrastructure.

Turning to customs operations, Chinamasa reported that the deployment of drones at key border posts — Beitbridge, Plumtree and Forbes — had significantly boosted surveillance and led to increased interceptions of illegal goods.

She said it was important to fully integrate all border agencies into the Zimbabwe Electronic Single Window (ZeSW) system to enhance efficiency and reduce delays for cargo and passengers.

The ZeSW, introduced in 2022, is designed to streamline and harmonise clearance processes across 22 Government agencies operating at major border posts such as Beitbridge.

The system is part of the Government’s broader “Ease of Doing Business” reforms under the Trading Across Borders concept.

In response to the presentation, Committee Chairperson Dr Mutodi reaffirmed the legislature’s support for ZIMRA’s work and highlighted its pivotal role in national development.

“As a committee, we need to support and capacitate ZIMRA given its strategic role in the country’s revenue collection matrix.

