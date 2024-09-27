The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) is calling upon members of the public to partner the Authority in the fight against tax evasion and smuggling of goods in the country.

The nationwide blitz will also target those undermining the local currency by rejecting the ZiG currency or falsely claiming that their Point Of Sale (POS) machines are out of service.

This comes as the tax collector seeks to enhance resource mobilisation to fund national projects in line with the National Development Strategy.

In a statement yesterday, Zimra said it has set up an automated and confidential whistle-blowing platform to help crack down on unscrupulous companies that stifle demand and the usage of the local unit by inducing consumers to pay for goods and services exclusively in foreign currency.

Zwnews