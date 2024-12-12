The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority -ZIMRA- has reminded churches of their obligation to pay taxes.

In a public notice, ZIMRA said they still won’t tax income such as donations and tithes, but said a church must pay tax when it makes money from sources such as selling merchandise or books — and anointing oil.

In his 2025 National Budget presentation Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube made the proposal to tax churches.

ZIMRA has also urged hardware shops, construction firms, engineers, architects, surveyors, carpenters, plumbers and painters to register their operations for tax purposes.

Also in the bracket are those who sell metal or iron and steel related services.

ZIMRA says those who defy the directive risk paying a fine of US$15,000 or having their shops closed down.

Zwnews