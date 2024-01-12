Zimbabwe’s largest platinum producer, Zimplats, is now importing up to 70 megawatts of power directly from Zambia, enhancing operational stability and potentially increasing production, reports Zimbabwe Economic Review.

The direct import power agreement with Zambia Electricity Supply Company (ZESCO) has positively impacted power stability and availability for Zimplats.

Responding to concerns raised in a Chamber of Mines’ survey about power challenges, Zimplats has taken steps to secure power supply, including the construction of a 185MW solar plant.

The solar project, estimated at US$201 million, aims to install 35MW in the initial phase, with completion expected by 2027.

Zimplats’ overall capital projects, part of a US$1.8 billion expansion plan, are anticipated to conclude between 2022 and 2028.

Zimbabwe faces a perennial power crisis attributed to low water levels at Kariba Dam and obsolete electricity generation equipment.

The power utility Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority is also falling to supply power to its customers due to antiquated transmission equipment prone to regular breakdowns.

Zwnews