After commissioning its expanded 38MW smelter, which has tripled processing capacity, Zimplats can now process more platinum locally, including from other miners.

Nico Muller, Chief Executive Officer of parent Implats, explains how the expansion now allows Zimplats to process platinum concentrates from Mimosa, jointly run with Sibanye.

Zimplats is also ready to take in concentrates from other operations, including new mines such as Karo.

In January, Zimbabwe imposed a 5% levy on unrefined platinum. Under its US$1.8bn investment in Zimbabwe, Zimplats is opening new mining areas, adding more processing capacity, and investing in its base metal refinery.

In Zimbabwe, mines like Mimosa process ore into concentrates, the first stage of processing. Zimplats goes further, smelting that concentrate into PGM matte, an intermediate product.

The base-metal refinery will lift beneficiation to the final stage, yielding platinum, palladium, rhodium and other metals.

