Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) driver was killed in a road traffic accident on Sunday morning while delivering newspapers.

The accident took place in Nguboyenja, Bulawayo.

The driver Silas Bhunu died after his motorbike was hit by a car driven by an unlicensed driver.

The driver, Melusi Nkomo (19) from Nkulumane 12, had reportedly taken a white Toyota Hilux GD6 without the owner’s permission.

He was helped by a security guard and another man named Shelton Dube.

Nkomo was driving with eight passengers when he went into the wrong lane and hit Bhunu’s motorbike.

After the collision, he lost control of the car and crashed into an electricity pole.

After the accident, Nkomo, Dube, and the passengers are said to have run away from the scene, leaving behind a heartbroken family and community.

This tragic event is a reminder of how important road safety and responsible driving are.

Source: Chronicle Zimbabwe