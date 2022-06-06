Zimlive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu is on his way to surrender himself to police in Bulawayo after being summoned.

He is accompanied by his lawyer, Nqobani Sithole.

“Here’s the lawyer for @Mathuthu, Nqobani Sithole, speaking this morning on the way to Police’s Law and Order in Bulawayo; who have summoned Mduduzi.

“This comes after a gang of five ferrets led by Patrice Nyanhete attempted to abduct him from his Bulawayo home two weeks ago,” posts Jonathan Moyo.

Meanwhile, speaking about his summoning yesterday, Mathuthu said:

“Early tomorrow I must submit myself to CID Law and Order in Bulawayo, the crew that in July 2020 abetted the abduction and torture of my nephew Tawanda Muchehiwa.

“We reported that abduction and still await outcome.

“The people they urgently must be seeking are Tawanda’s abductors.”

Mathuthu says his family had a rather unfair share of abuse at the hands of state institutions.

“You sleep with one eye open, for they can come anytime. They say it’s a New Dispensation but the only new thing is the intensification of restrictions of constitutionally-guaranteed rights,” he says.

