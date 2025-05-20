Zimdancehall star Jimmy Mudereri, popularly known as Silent Killer, has dismissed a US$122 170 lawsuit filed against him by United Kingdom-based organisation Y2K Entertainment Music and Arts.

The lawsuit came after Killer allegedly missed a show, where he was billed to perform.

Despite checking in at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on April 18, Silent Killer allegedly refused to board the flight, a move that forced organisers to scramble for a replacement artist and left them counting losses.

The promoter, Y2K Entertainment Music & Arts, claimed that Silent Killer breached his contract by failing to perform at the SAMA Festival in Leicester on 19 April 2025.

The event featured several Zimbabwean artists, and the organisers say his absence caused major disruptions, forcing them to spend thousands on last-minute changes.

However, in his statement, Silent Killer said he is ready to face the matter in court.