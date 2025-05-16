Reggae ZimDancehall king Wallace Chirumiko aka Winky D will be a star of attraction at ‘The Undisputed’ show to be staged at Caravan Park, Masvingo tomorrow.

Big Man as he is affectionately known in the musical circles will be supported by Chillmaster, Oriyano and Bling 4.

His music provides social commentary about Zimbabwean society.

Winky D has released more than seven studio albums and toured the United Kingdom, United States, Asia, and South Africa among other areas.

Show promoter Patson ‘Chipaz’ Chimbodza confirmed the show to the local media.

He pointed out that the ordinary tickets are US$10, VIP US$20 and VVIP US$50 respectively.

“Tickets will be available tomorrow at Caravan Park from 10am,” Chipaz said.

The show will be Winky’s first in the Ancient City following the release of his four track Extended Play (EP) Pabho.

Chillmaster, Bling 4 and Oriyano are in their maiden performance in Masvingo.