Zimdancehall artiste Nyasha Reginald Mano, known as Ras Pompy, has been sentenced to six months in jail for unlawful possession of cough syrups, contravening the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act.

He was arrested on July 16, 2025, after police trailed his Honda Fit (AGS 6699) linked to drug supplies in Harare.

The chase came to an end when his car hit a pole in Rugare, leaking to his arrest.

Police recovered about 100 bottles of cough syrup, including Broncleer, Benylin, and Astra Pain, worth US$396.

Both the drugs and the vehicle were confiscated by the police.