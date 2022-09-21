Award-winning Zimdancehall musician, Ras Caleb, has gone international after being invited to feature on a reggae riddim dubbed ‘Still Alive Riddim’.

The riddim also features internationally-acclaimed reggae artists who include Luciano, Natty King and Mr Easy.

Ras Caleb is famed for the song Tokwe Mukosi, which was recorded in solidarity with the victims of the 2014 Tokwe Mukosi floods which left some families homeless in Masvingo province.

Ras Caleb’s real name is Caleb Tareka and was born on 16 February 1987 and grew up and received his education up to Advanced Level in Masvingo.

Caleb moved to Harare after his education where he stayed at Soul Jah Love’s home in Waterfalls along with other artists Roki and Mafriq.

They used the house as a recording studio at the same time.

Roki and some of his friends however eventually moved from the house and Caleb was left homeless as he could not be accommodated at the new house.

He was forced to live on the street around Jongwe Corner for some time.

Zwnews