Zimbabwe recorded a growing trade deficit in May 2025, driven by a sharp increase in both exports and imports, latest external trade statistics released by (ZIMSTAT) has shown.

The value of imported goods reached USD 882.1 million, a 9.8% rise from April’s USD 803.7 million.

This surge in imports widened the monthly trade deficit by 10.7%, from USD 139.8 million in April to USD 154.8 million in May.

Exports also saw a notable increase, climbing 9.6% from USD 663.8 million in April to USD 727.3 million in May. The trade data shows that industrial supplies continued to dominate export earnings, accounting for 91.9% of total exports.

Semi-manufactured gold led the way, comprising 50.2% of all exports, followed by nickel mattes (19.1%) and tobacco (4.5%).

Top Export Destinations:

Zimbabwe’s primary export markets in May were:

•United Arab Emirates – 51.1%

•South Africa – 30.8%

•China – 5.8%

These three countries absorbed approximately 88% of Zimbabwe’s total exports, underscoring the country’s heavy reliance on a few key trading partners.

Leading Import Sources:

The country’s main sources of imports were: •South Africa – 34.8% •China – 19.0%

•Bahrain – 7.3%

•Bahamas – 5.9%.

Combined, these four countries supplied 67% of all imports for the month.

Breakdown by Category:

Exports by Broad Economic Category:

•Industrial Supplies: 91.9%

•Food & Beverages: 2.6%

•Fuels & Lubricants: 3.1%

•Capital Goods (excl. transport): 0.2%

•Transport Equipment: 0.2%

•Consumer Goods: 2.0%

Imports by Broad Economic Category:

•Industrial Supplies: 32.0%

•Capital Goods (excl. transport): 20.5%

•Fuels & Lubricants: 19.6%

•Food & Beverages: 11.8%

•Transport Equipment: 10.1%

•Consumer Goods: 5.1%

Major Imports in May 2025:

The top imported commodities included:

•Mineral fuels and oils (20.8%)

•Machinery and mechanical appliances (16.2%)

•Vehicles (8.2%)

•Cereals (7.5%)

Outlook:

The rise in both exports and imports suggests increased economic activity, but the persistent trade deficit highlights structural challenges in the country’s production and consumption patterns.

The government may need to explore further strategies to promote value-added exports and reduce dependence on imported capital and consumer goods.

Report compiled from ZIMSTAT’s External Trade Statistics for May 2025.