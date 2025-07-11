Zimbabwe’s Dry Port at Walvis Bay, Namibia, made a profit of N$6.1 million (US$343,418) in the first half of 2025, driven by strong revenue and controlled expenses.

Total revenue for the period reached N$11.7 million, largely from Afrishore, an oil and gas firm occupying 15,000 of the 18,384 square metres available.

The facility, established to give Zimbabwe strategic access to the Atlantic trade routes, surpassed its revenue targets and plans to fully operationalise by year-end.

A N$2 million transit bond is being developed, and partnerships are underway with ZimTrade and CMED.

The dry port is also acquiring new equipment and urging the Zimbabwean government to prioritise its use for imports by ministries and state-owned entities.

The National Handling Services and private investors are expected to play key roles in its next growth phase.

State media