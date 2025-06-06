Zimbabwe’s mining industry is booming propelled by a stellar first quarter performance with gold output up 35 and coal soaring by 61 percent respectively.

The sector is projected to grow by over 7 percent in 2025, aiming for US$6.2 billion in revenue.

This strong momentum underscores the sector’s resilience and vital economic role.

March 2025 alone saw gold exports soar 89.7%, from US$82.1m to US$155.8m, driven by record gold prices and increased.

Gold continues to be Zimbabwe’s largest export commodity, playing a crucial role in generating foreign currency.

In 2024, the sector contributed a substantial US$2.4 billion to the country’s export revenue.

Interestingly, approximately 65 percent of Zimbabwe’s total gold output is produced by small-scale and artisanal miners, highlighting the significant contribution of these sectors to the national economy.

This positive trend in gold exports is a promising sign for Zimbabwe’s foreign currency reserves.

Zwnews