Zimbabwe’s heritage a testament to country’s resilience and wisdom- Mnangagwa

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says heritage-based Education 5.0 model is transformational and mind shifting, leading the people to take their rightful place in the world and the future.

He said this while launching the ‘Re-defining Zimbabwe’s Education System: E.D Mnangagwa’s Vision and Transformational Leadership’ book in Harare today.

Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s heritage was not a mere relic but a testament to the country’s resilience and wisdom.

“Education and knowledge have always been the cornerstone of progress, a beacon of hope, and a sustainable pathway to a brighter-prosperous future, including in our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe.

“Our education systems must embrace, safeguard and promote our heritage while integrating our heritage with science, innovation and technology,” he said.

Mnangagwa told academics, scientists and educators who attended the launch that heritage-based education will keep on impacting on the nation’s development.

The book was written by Professors Charles Pfukwa, Mandi Rukuni & the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education.

Zwnews