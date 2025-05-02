Zimbabwe’s export performance in March 2025 was led by semi-manufactured gold, which accounted for 42.4% of total exports, followed by nickel mattes (16.5%) and tobacco (15.7%), reports the Zimbabwe Economic Review.

Other notable export products included ferro-chromium (4.8%), coke and semi-coke (2.7%), and a mix of ores and industrial diamonds.

On the import side, the top products included mineral fuels (20.1%), cereals (11.7%), machinery and mechanical appliances (10.8%), and vehicles (8.2%), highlighting the country’s continued reliance on external sources for essential inputs and consumer goods.

This trade pattern reflects Zimbabwe’s strong mineral base and agricultural exports, while also underlining the need to strengthen local manufacturing to reduce dependency on high-value imports.

Trade Performance Summary:

Zimbabwe’s external trade continued on an upward trajectory in March 2025, with both exports and imports increasing from the previous month.

Export Performance:

Total exports stood at USD 581.9 million, up from USD 512.6 million in February.

The top three export destinations were:

🔹United Arab Emirates (UAE): 40.7%

🔹South Africa: 24.4%

🔹China: 20.8%

These three countries accounted for approximately 86% of total export value.

Import Performance

Total imports amounted to USD 809.9 million, up from USD 730.4 million in February.

The leading import sources were:

•South Africa: 38.2%

•China: 15.2%

•Bahamas: 11.5%

•Mozambique: 4.9%

•Combined, these four countries contributed nearly 70% of Zimbabwe’s import value.

Balance of Trade

Zimbabwe recorded a trade deficit of USD 228 million in March 2025.

While exports improved, the widening import bill – driven by mineral fuels, machinery, and vehicles – continues to pressure the balance of payments.

This trade snapshot underscores Zimbabwe’s strong reliance on key markets like UAE, South Africa, and China, while also highlighting the persistent trade imbalance that remains a structural challenge for the economy.

