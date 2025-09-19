Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has announced that Zimbabwe’s 2025 economic growth projection has been upgraded to 6.6%.

Speaking at the 4th Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) in Bulawayo, Prof. Ncube underscored the role of macroeconomic stability and sectoral interventions in agriculture, mining, and manufacturing as key drivers of growth.

Key Highlights:

-Theme: “Macroeconomic and Sectoral Policies for Broad-based Economic Transformation.”

-Focus areas: Agro-processing, manufacturing value chains, informal sector growth, infrastructure, digitalisation & AI, diaspora investment, and regional integration (AfCFTA).

-RBZ Deputy Governor Dr. Innocent Matshe: Reaffirmed RBZ’s credibility, stressing openness to investment, smooth dividend flows, and transparent economic management.

Digital Push: Delegates emphasised AI and digital infrastructure as critical to future GDP growth.