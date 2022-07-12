Zimbabwe’s Covid 19 recovery rate is now at 98 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Child Care has said.

Apparently, the government maintains that face mask wearing remains mandatory.

The country fewer Covid-19 cases are reported throughout winter season.

Meanwhile, below is Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 Statistics As Of Monday 11 July 2022.

*New Cases:* 28

*Deaths:* 0

*Total Active Cases:* 693

*Total Deaths:* 5 565

*PCR Tests* 2 187

*Total Cases:* 255 981

*Recovered Cases:* 249 723

*National Recovery Rate:* 97%

*TOTAL VACCINATIONS:*

*1st Dose:* 6 322 448

*2nd Dose:* 4 683 952

*3rd Dose:* 908 444

Zwnews