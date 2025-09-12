The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has released the official school calendar for 2026, with the first term set to begin on January 13 and end on April 1.

The opening term will run for 57 days, down from 65 days in 2025.

According to the schedule, the second term will run from May 12 to August 6, spanning 67 days.

The third term is set for September 8 to December 8, bringing the school year to a close.

Efforts to obtain further comment from ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro were unsuccessful.