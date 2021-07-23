Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa has lambasted former Minister of Finance, Tendai Biti for having a negative perception of the country’s economy.

Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe’s economy is performing well except for Biti because he is a regime change agent, calling him a hallucinator.

“We cannot be derailed by the hallucinations of Tendai Biti.

“Everyone is satisfied with the economic performance of our country except Biti.

“They are agents of regime change agenda which is a failed project. Let us all move forward as one,” she said.

Delivering a vote thanks at a party meeting in Mashonaland West yesterday, Mutsvangwa praised President Emmerson Mnangagwa for managing to steer the country’s economic ship well.

“Pass our gratitude to the President for having done wonders in delivering on the development agenda.

“The economy has been stabilised, we now have deliverables which were achieved by the President which are so positive,” she said.

Meanwhile, Biti recently said the country’s economy is performing badly, adding that corruption is milking Zimbabwe dry.

Biti gave a chronology of how Zimbabwe’s minerals are being smuggled by those in positions of authority or linked to them and as well as how the Treasury is being looted.

But, Mutsvangwa rubbished such reports saying the country is performing well economically.

