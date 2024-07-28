Zimbabweans will pay US$250 or R5000 for a passport in South Africa, the Zimbabwean government has disclosed.



In a statement on 15 June, the Consulate announced its rollout.

The introduction of e-passports will help Zimbabweans to make trips across the border without fear of immediate arrest for being undocumented.

People applying for the e-passport should bring along their original birth certificate, original identity documents, and, if married, their original marriage certificate.

The issuing of the e-passports follows President Mnangagwa’s directive that such documents should be accessible to all Zimbabweans regardless of where they live.

A team of officials from the Registrar General’s office and other consultants are already in South Africa training the consulate staff, who will be involved in the processing of the e-passports.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Permanent Secretary Ambassador Raphael Faranisi recently said that Zimbabweans had started accessing e-passport services in South Africa.

Zwnews