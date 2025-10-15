Popular politician and former Citizens Coalition for Change founding president Nelson Chamisa says the people of Zimbabwe have the power to stop corruption and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s 2030 agenda.

Chamisa was responding to one of his followers.

“Good day President, what is the alternative way stop corruption and the 2030 agenda, kukumbirawo kuziva as your supporter,” said the follower.

Chamisa answered: “We the people have the power to stop this.”

Meanwhile, the popular politician came under fire from his followers recently after he opposed war veteran Blessed Geza’s 1 million man march against Zviganandas.

Chamisa had commented that the 2017 coup that toppled the late former President Robert Mugabe taught him a lesson not to participate in ZANU PF internal fights.

This statement invited trouble for him as his followers attacked him for allegedly showing that he was happy with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s leadership.