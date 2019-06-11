“Zimbabweans Are Now Ready To Overthrow ED”– Sikhala

MDC deputy national chair and legislator, Job Sikhala says President Emmerson Mnangagwa will be forced out of power by disgruntled Zimbabweans the Tunisian and Sudanese way before his five-year term ends in 2023.

The Zengeza West MP was speaking on NewZimbabwe.com’s current affairs program, The Agenda on Monday.

Sikhala said Mnangagwa’s government will be replaced by a transitional authority in a civilian administration.

He said that Zimbabweans will deal with Mnangagwa in the Tunisian and Sudanese way.