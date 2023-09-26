In a surprising display, an unidentified woman captured the attention of onlookers in Gweru on Monday. She wandered through the City Centre, holding a placard that boldly declared her quest for a husband.

Against African marriage customs

Her action raised eyebrows, as traditional African customs typically discourage women from openly pursuing romantic interests in public. Astonished residents couldn’t believe what they were witnessing, and images of the unnamed woman swiftly circulated, quickly going viral.