A woman from Zimbabwe, named Fanes Manyewe, is wanted in Botswana in connection with a murder case, reports Crime Watch Zimbabwe.

It is alleged that on June 5, 2025, a 38-year-old woman was found murdered in her home in Ramotswa.

According to the police, the attackers entered her house, kiIIed her, and escaped using her car. The car was later recovered, but the suspects are still on the run.

Police are still investigating and do not yet know the reason for the attack.

The police are now searching for two suspects. One is a Mozambican man named Adriano Caetano, and the other is a Zimbabwean woman named Fanes Manyewe.

They are asking anyone who may have seen something or knows where the suspects are to help by calling the Ramotswa Police Station at (+267) 5390217 or 5380337, or by dialing emergency number 999.

People can also report to the nearest police station. Police say all information will be kept private and handled with care.