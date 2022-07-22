INDIA: The Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International airport, in the national capital on Wednesday confiscated more than one kilogram of cocaine worth about US$2 million dollars from a Zimbabwean female national.

According to local reports, the unnamed Zimbabwean national arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by Flight No. ET – 688 from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and had concealed the narcotic in the soles of her sandals.

The Delhi Airport customs seized the substance weighing 1,015 grams, with an estimated value of close to US$2 million, found in her possession.

She has been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and would be charged to court after investigation into the matter is concluded.

This is not the first time Zimbabwean nationals have been arrested in India over drug trafficking.

In December 2021, two Zimbabwean nationals were arrested at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, India for possession of a large consignment of drugs. Zimbabwean women are often used as mules by gangs in west Africa and Asia who pay them peanuts to move their illegal consignments across borders.