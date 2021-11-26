Zimbabwean software developer Kurt Mbanje has scooped a top award and US$15 000 in a contest organised by global tech giant Huawei.

Mbanje, who studied computer science at the National University of Science and Technology, was commended for his app, Coresthetics, a fitness coach.

Huawei says the Apps Up HMS App Innovation Contest aims to inspire talented developers and students across the globe to create seamless, smart, and innovative applications — while exploring the future of digital intelligence.

Mbanje founded Coresthetics in 2017.

The Coresthetics app is a digital fitness coach designed to help health-conscious individuals reach their fitness goals.

Its key differentiator is that it accounts for the available fitness equipment a user has as well as take into consideration the lack of such equipment.

