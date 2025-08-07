Zimbabwean socialite Natalie ‘Enchantress’ Mhandu was reportedly arrested in the Budiriro suburb of Harare on charges of alleged witchcraft.

Mhandu, who was released into the custody of her lawyer, is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

The arrest centers on allegations dzekubata bata mushonga. Her former friends are alleging that akanyora mazita avo mujira akaisa banga then burried the items pamuhacha.

The matter came to light when Mhandu fired her maid who then went and informed her former friends about the juju she had set up for them.

The charges against Mhandu fall under Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act [Chapter 9:23], specifically Section 98, which criminalizes engaging in practices commonly associated with witchcraft.

This law states that a person is guilty of a crime if they:

* Engage in any practice knowing it is commonly associated with witchcraft.

Intend to cause harm to another person through this practice.

Inspire in the person against whom the practice was directed a “real fear or belief that harm will occur.”

The penalty for a conviction can be a fine, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

