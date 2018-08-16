Zim soccer star confesses satanism, changes name…turns pastor

Samson Muchirahondo

A Kadoma born Zimbabwean soccer star who once played for the country’s top league has claimed to having been forced into satanism during his peak days.

The yesteryear star who briefly featured in the Caps United dream team that made headlines after its players went into hiding in UK following an exhibition match, now an evangelist, changed his name from Mathezia Ngomalala to Evangelist Hikanotes alleging it was now associated with bad spirits.

In an exclusive interview with ZWNEWS.com he narrated his past life.

“I grew up as a troublesome son without a dad. As l grew up l found out I had a soccer talent,” he said.

“I pursued my talent and found myself winning trophies as well as individual awards at Chedonje Primary School and I went to Rimuka High1 where I started featuring for the senior team while in first year. I was now the best and playing top football at the age of 17, it made me to do drugs and women.”

“I could fight anyone, if I even had to kill, I could go for it. At some point l beat all the policemen on duty leaving them for dead and I was sent to prison.”

“The real me no-one knew except me the sole owner of the body, I would chase my wife following a dispute. At one time I followed her to her home, took her by force and damaged property.

“If I wanted to sleep around the spirits would direct me to any lady of my choice, I would hear the voice as I approach her, l was irresistible.”

Evangelist said he did a lot of horrible things while playing top flight football.

“While playing for Rail Stars we used to jump a juju sack before matches started. It was taboo for one to turn backwards while jumping otherwise bad omen would follow.

“People would bring charms in changing rooms, at some point we went to Gokwe and performed rituals under water,” he claimed.

Evangelist Hakinotes also said his life turned for the worst after listening to the late western musician Tupac Shakur.

“I loved his album called All Eyes On Me, l started emulating his thug life, he became my god.”

The soccer star said he is now a changed man and is inspired to pen a book.

“Tupac In Me thats my book I am writing so that people know how evil music and sports are and how the music made me a terrible person.

Hakinotes has since changed direction and he now works to help people in difficult life situations.

“Through my organisation named Hikanotes Foundation l now specialise in counselling anyone on issues related to drug abuse, crime, sickness and abandonment showing them the real way to Christ.”

He said his turning point was when his mother fell sick.

“I was so stressed to the extend that l went to a local church were l then received Christ as my Lord and Saviour.”