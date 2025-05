A Toyota Land Cruiser, reportedly stolen in Zimbabwe by a Zimbabwean national, Tendai Mtunguwazi (40, pictured right), and a South African, Kabelo Khotlele (28, pictured left), was recovered in Area 47 of Malawi’s capital city.

The buyer, suspecting foul play, alerted the police, who arrested the duo.

Further investigations are underway to determine whether the vehicle was originally stolen from Zimbabwe or South Africa.

Crime Watch Zimbabwe