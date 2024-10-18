Zimbabwean property firm West Properties, run by enterpreneur Ken Sharpe, (pictured) last night won four awards at the African Property Awards in the United Kingdom.

It was represented by one of its executives, chief operations officer Tatiana Aleshina-Ellis.

WestProp won through several of its property development projects, including Millennium Heights, an apartment complex located at the end of Maxwell Road, Borrowdale West, Harare.

WestProp previously participated in such competitions, including International Property Awards, winning some awards.

Last year the company shone like a star winning three awards at the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe awards ceremony.

WestProp Holdings Limited is a multi-award-winning luxury properties developer and has been leading the property development industry in Harare, Zimbabwe, since 2007. The company made history by becoming the first property development company to list on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange on the 29th of April 2023.

It has over sixteen years of experience in real estate development in Zimbabwe with a portfolio of completed and under-construction projects. Its strategic plan to develop real estate worth over US$5 billion is now in full swing with more than 1,000 residential units namely, Homeland 263, Pokugara Clusters Phase 1 and 2, Pokugara Residential homes/stands, Gunhill Rise, Pomona City stands phase 1A and phase 1B and C, Millennium Heights Apartments Block 1, 2,3 and 4. Our retail development, Mbudzi Market, was completed in 2015 and is operational and fully let.

The company says it has a vision of laying “one billion bricks by 2050” under the mantra “Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe” which means the development and construction of Dubai-style buildings in Zimbabwe.

Its primary focus is on meeting customers’ needs by serving as master planners, financiers, and developers of both residential and commercial properties.

These properties are designed to be sustainable and appropriately built within the Greater Harare Area.

Zwnews