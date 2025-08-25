Tinotenda Kadewere made his league debut for Greek top flight club Aris Thessaloniki on Saturday after coming on as a late substitute in the season opener against Volos.

Kadewere, who joined the club last month on a free transfer from French Ligue 1 side Nantes, played the final two minutes of the game as Aris secured a 2-0 victory.

In the Scottish Premiership, Tawanda Maswanhise was on target for Motherwell in their thrilling 3-3 draw against Hearts.

The Zimbabwean winger struck in the 49th minute to double Motherwell’s advantage after they had gone ahead earlier in the first half.

