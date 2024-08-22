A Zimbabwean pilot, Captain Fungai Majakwara, is missing after his plane crashed into Lake Malawi on Tuesday, August 20. The 50-year-old, along with 29-year-old Frisco Westheim, has yet to be located. However, a 24-year-old Dutch woman, Charlotte Lemstra, survived the crash with minor injuries and is currently receiving treatment after being rescued by local fishermen.

The aircraft, a Cessna C210 with registration number 7Q-PFU, was owned by Malawian company Nyasa Express. The plane, typically seating six, was en route from Nkhotakota to Liwonde, about 235 kilometers south of Lilongwe, Malawi’s capital. It went down in the Nkhotakota District, roughly 200 kilometers northeast of Lilongwe.

Malawi’s Minister of Information & Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, confirmed the incident, stating, “The aircraft departed Nkhotakota Tongole at 14:00 and was expected to land at Makhanga at 15:15. The aircraft is reported to have crashed northeast of Benga, ditching into Lake Malawi near the shores. The aircraft has been sighted under the water surface, and rescue efforts are underway to bring it ashore.”

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash. The Dutch survivor mentioned that the pilot might have lost consciousness mid-flight, causing the plane to plunge into the lake about 45 minutes before its scheduled landing.

A rescue operation is ongoing to locate the missing pilot and passenger. The Civil Aviation authorities, along with Nyasa Express and other agencies, are actively coordinating the efforts.

Captain Majakwara, the managing director of Nyasa Express, was an experienced pilot with a long career in airline, corporate, and charter flying. He is survived by his wife and three children, who reside in Lilongwe.