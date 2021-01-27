NAMIBIA police in Otjozondjupa have linked a Zimbabwean man who died in a head-on collision on Tuesday to the murder of a woman and her child – whose bodies were found a few kilometres down the same road.

The 50-year-old deceased, identified as Bright Ndera, is suspected to have been fleeing with a Namibian girlfriend(40) after murdering his 32-year-old live-in partner Clodin Mutsvairo and their 7-month-old daughter, Mercy Hope Ndera, when the deadly crash claimed his life on the same day.

Also a Zimbabwean national, Mutsvairo’s body was discovered at 08:00 with her daughter’s some 3 km from Otjiwarongo along the B1 road towards Okahandja; the same road where the accident took place.

Police have confirmed that Ndera and Mutsvairo were in a relationship and that he was the father of the murdered child.

According to sources, Mutsvairo and her daughter’s bodies were discovered by a member of the public who had been foraging for mushrooms in the area but did not have access to a cellphone to alert the police.

A while later, the owner of a nearby farm – who at the time was searching for lost cattle – saw what looked like someone lying down. After further investigation, he discovered the bodies in a pool of blood and alerted the police.



Mutsvairo’s body showed a visible wound to the head, while baby Mercy is suspected to have been hit in the head as well, a police report read.

Preliminary police investigations suspect that Ndera was in a haste to flee with his 40-year-old girlfriend after murdering the mother and child, but was involved in an accident which claimed his life.

It could not be confirmed whether the girlfriend was aware of the suspected murder, but according to the police, the two were both in relationships with Ndera and knew about each other.

The 40-year-old woman is currently recovering in hospital. Police investigations continue.

zwnews-sun